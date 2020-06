Arrest made in Harford County stabbing on Sunday

Their paths crossed in the laundry room at the Windsor Valley Community Center in Edgewood just after noon on Sunday where a fight ensued.

Two woman at odds over one man and $20.

COUNTY WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLYSTABBED ANOTHER WOMAN AT ANEDGEWOOD LAUNDROMAT ON SUNDAY.WMAR 2 NEWSLEARNED DETAILS OF THE ALLEGEDATTACK.(HAGER S━UP) 13:13“It washere at the communitylaundromat in Edgewood where aspat between two women whowere doing domestic choresquickly erupted into domesticviolence” (TRACK) TWO WOMANAT ODDS OVER ONE MAN ANDTWENTY DOLLARS.

THEIR PATHSCROSSED IN THE LAUNDRY ROOM ATTHE WINDSOR VALLEY CENTER JUSTAFTER NOON ON SUNDAY WHERE AFIGHT ENSUED.

1:58“At onepoint, one of the ladiespulled out a knife” (TRACK)HARFORD COUNTY SHERIFF JEFFREYGAHLER SAYS A WOMAN LATERIDENTIFIED AS 2━ YEA━OLDKYLA BRIANA DENISE ROYSTERRAISED THE STAKES WHEN SHEARMED HERSELF WITH A KNIFE,AND ACCORDING TO CHARGINGDOCUMENTS, ROYSTER LEFT HERVICTIM WITH A DEEP, 1━INCHLACERATION ON THE SIDE OF HERNECK, ALONG WITH A CUT TO THEFOREHEAD.

(SOT━SheriffJeffrey Gahler/Harford CountySherif“Theindividual who wasstabbe━she was transporteto Shock Trauma.

A 3━yea━oldfemale from the area wastransported to Shock Trauma byJopp━Magnolia Fire Companywith lacerations to the neckand face” (TRACK) IT APPEARSTHE MALE THEY HAD BEEFIGHTING OVER ALSO SUSTAINEDINJURIES WHEN HE TRIED TOINTERCEDE.

ROYSTER FLED THESCENE IN A CAR, BUT WITH THEHELP OF SURVEILLANCE VIDEO ANDTIPS FROM THE COMMUNITY,INVESTIGATORS TRACKED HER DOWNIN BALTIMORE COUNTY MONDAYNIGHT AND ARRESTED HER.THEYKNIFE USED IN THE ATTACK ONTHE WOMAN WHO HAS SINCE MADE AREMARKABLE RECOVERY.

(SOT)3:25“Welooked like very, very seriousinjuries and they are.

Indeeliv━threatening injuries atthe outset that thatindividual is going to beokay” (HAGER S━UP) 14:54“Royster is now being held andfaces a series of chargesincluding 2nd degree attemptedmurder and 1st degree assault.Reporting in Edgewood, JeffHager, WMAR 2 News”WIPING OUT YOUR DEBT DU