Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election, one of five states holding primaries to choose candidates for the White House and Congress.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Officials in Georgia called for investigations into hours-long wait times to vote in the state's primary on Tuesday.

Voters reported long lines and problems with voting equipment, as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race.

Jon Ossoff led a large field of Democratic contenders vying for a chance to unseat Republican Senator David Perdue, who has no primary challengers.

Ossoff, who tried and failed to flip a House seat in a 2017 special election in the most expensive House race in history, said on Tuesday in a tweet: "In light of the outrageous, unconstitutional, and unforgivable conditions at polling places this morning I reiterate that voting hours must be extended tonight.

Mass disenfranchisement CANNOT be tolerated!" Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reported problems with voting machines not working and long lines that started forming as soon as the polls opened at 7 a.m.

State and local officials traded blame as poll workers grappled with new voting systems and coronavirus precautions that made lines longer.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, whose office opened an investigation into the voting issues, said in a statement: "Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties." But the voter rights group that Democrat Stacey Abrams founded after narrowly losing a run for governor in 2018, said responsibility fell on the secretary of state, who they said "failed to provide Georgia's counties with the training needed to conduct today's election."



Related news from verified sources

Georgia officials report problems at some voting sites as five states hold primaries

Voters reported long lines and problems with equipment in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


2020 Daily Trail Markers: Long lines and voting machine problems plague Georgia elections

One Georgia county that reported long lines resulting from problems with voting machines is keeping...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Tweets about this

codeviewafrica

code view africa Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites https://t.co/FXhGjiGFTZ https://t.co/VMeIsYlZ4z 6 minutes ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: Georgia officials called for an investigation into voting issues in the state's Tuesday primary after reports of long lines… 38 minutes ago

SpazianiG

SpazianiG Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites https://t.co/cFzJ8bTq3J 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites: https://t.co/Ck1fiHfniN #Georgia 3 hours ago

feinberg_linda

Linda Feinberg RT @Reuters: Georgia officials report problems at some voting sites as five states hold primaries https://t.co/AwHyHBZR2O https://t.co/aTda… 6 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Georgia officials called for an investigation into voting issues in the state's Tuesday primary after reports of lo… https://t.co/NAcB5LtWYq 6 hours ago

USPolitiHUB

PolitiHUB Georgia officials report problems at some voting sites as five states hold primaries #politics #news #USPolitiHUB https://t.co/Gs7KqzArHW 7 hours ago

Just_ThePo

The Po Georgia officials report problems at some voting sites as five states hold primaries https://t.co/aopXQdrveQ Stand… https://t.co/fMCTKX6mlw 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Confusion, long lines as U.S. states vote during pandemic [Video]

Confusion, long lines as U.S. states vote during pandemic

Confusion, missing mail-in ballots and long lines at some polling centers marred primary elections on Tuesday in eight states and the District of Columbia, the biggest test yet of voting during the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published
4-Foot Long Invasive Lizards Eat ‘Just About Anything They Want’ [Video]

4-Foot Long Invasive Lizards Eat ‘Just About Anything They Want’

Georgia officials are working to completely eradicate a lizard they say poses a major threat to some of the state's native wildlife: the Argentine black and white tegus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published
Federal Officials Cautions States That Online Voting is a ‘High Risk’ [Video]

Federal Officials Cautions States That Online Voting is a ‘High Risk’

As officials seek alternatives to long lines at the ballot boxes this November amid a pandemic, security experts caution against online voting. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published