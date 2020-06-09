Global  

Commissioners pass Black Lives Matter resolution in Lane County

The Lane County board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Importance of black lives in our area - they say this sort of resolution is revolutionary and historic for our county.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome.... live in the studio to explain.

The board unanimously approved the resolution in support of the black lives matter movement.

This comes after both public comments and members of the county's equity and access advisory commitee spoke.

They all called for the board to take action following almost two weeks of protests across our nation.

The resolution calls on the board of commissioners to recognize that black lives matter.

It says over the last few weeks we have all seen that police brutality is prevalent in the united states and the board acknowledges that this "continued assault on black people has resulted in the loss of black life for no other reason that racial bias."

The resolution also states that racial profiling and abuse happens here in lane county.

"this resolution is not the end it is the beginning and we've talked at length about how there needed to be some sort of accountability accountability like going out into the community and speaking with employees who are of color about the inequities they've experienced in the workplace and taking the lead on fixing or creating new policies to change that the board will provide updates on the progress of this resolution intermittently and the lane county equity and access board will be building performance measures to establish that accountabilty - reporting live in the studio





