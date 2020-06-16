Global  

President Trump signs police reform order




President Donald Trump took action on Tuesday by signing an executive order on police reform.

Trump signs order on police reform after weeks of protests about racial injustice

President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated...
President Trump signs executive order on US police reform

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing to encourage better practices and...
Andrea Mitchell Cuts Trump’s ‘Campaign Rally Speech’: He’s ‘Inaccurately Blaming the Obama Administration’

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell cut off President Donald Trump's speech on his police reform executive order,...
President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday aimed at improving police practices..

President Donald Trump took his first steps at police reform Tuesday, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:53). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 16, 2020

As President Trump announced his version of police reforms today, spurred by the death of George Floyd, Florida lawmakers are prepping their reform idea for the upcoming legislative session.

