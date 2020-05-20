Global  

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
A look at football rumours in the papers as Chelsea look intent on bolstering their striking options, with Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma thought to be on Lampard's wishlist.

