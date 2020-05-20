Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 52 minutes ago Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt A look at football rumours in the papers as Chelsea look intent on bolstering their striking options, with Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma thought to be on Lampard's wishlist. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this LFCNews Havertz transfer stance issued amid Liverpool and Chelsea rumours: Chelsea as well as… https://t.co/l4LXtFz3Jb 1 hour ago Frederick RT @MNFPodcast: On Episode 2 of the Monday Night Football Podcast we addresses the Werner transfer rumours and discussed how Chelsea fans a… 1 hour ago Monday Night Football Podcast On Episode 2 of the Monday Night Football Podcast we addresses the Werner transfer rumours and discussed how Chelse… https://t.co/wDVtG3loFl 1 hour ago Peter Collins Havertz transfer stance issued amid Liverpool and Chelsea rumours https://t.co/PmwkHqU2R3 3 hours ago LFCMAGAZINE [Media: Liverpool Echo] Havertz transfer stance issued amid Liverpool and Chelsea rumours https://t.co/JfhAS3zuCG https://t.co/4yAV2FOm3T 3 hours ago Adonteng Kelvin🎹 RT @LivEchoLFC: Bayer Leverkusen chief issues Kai Havertz transfer stance amid Liverpool and Chelsea rumours https://t.co/Vv7qFi058J 4 hours ago Liverpool FC News Bayer Leverkusen chief issues Kai Havertz transfer stance amid Liverpool and Chelsea rumours https://t.co/Vv7qFi058J 4 hours ago Emy Oxward RT @standardsport: 🔸 Chelsea offered Douglas Costa swap 🔸 Arsenal make Roca approach 🔸 Man Utd Havertz boost 🔸 Spurs chase Giroud again Tr… 4 hours ago