Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has slammed this latest Bond reveal!
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has slammed this latest Bond reveal!

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has slammed this latest Bond reveal!

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has criticised the decision to make 007 a father in 'No Time To Die', claiming that it "ruins the fantasy" of the character.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has slammed the decision to make James Bond a father in No Time to Die But what do yo… https://t.co/LCez3WSkGD 30 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has SLAMMED this latest Bond reveal! #BrittEkland #JamesBond #CelebrityNews #Film https://t.co/fOtmtrstLa 1 hour ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Former Bond Girl Britt Ekland SLAMS decision to make 007 a father as she claims it 'ruins the fantasy' because the… https://t.co/IOhUrRGP3k 7 hours ago

a_place_n_time

Sum_1 They made James Bond a Daddy 😱😱 https://t.co/823hRClIxc 14 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Britt Ekland slams decision to make James Bond a father - Former Bond girl Britt Ekland has slammed the decision to… https://t.co/UysUdPLfcz 15 hours ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Former 'Bond' girl Britt Ekland reacts to rumors that 'No Time To Die' will introduce a daughter for 007 - Fox News… https://t.co/BydFBTAO2o 17 hours ago

ShakPro

Shak Productions Cos it's 'James Bond'? 5 year old, gets killed, boom, DEAD, crossfire.Britt Ekland happy? What I'll do! But he's hu… https://t.co/5UHtD74t2h 18 hours ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] Former 'Bond' girl #Britt #Ekland reacts to rumors that 'No Time To Die' will introduce a daughter for… https://t.co/cBWBo1fYDw 18 hours ago