Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 hours ago Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has welcomed the news the Merseyside derby against Everton will go ahead on June 21 at Goodison Park behind closed doors and not at a neutral venue. 0

