Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan

Mayor 'at one' with Merseyside derby plan

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has welcomed the news the Merseyside derby against Everton will go ahead on June 21 at Goodison Park behind closed doors and not at a neutral venue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PolicingCrowds

Owen West RT @GregOK: The mayor endorsed it on @TheAthleticUK on Saturday & now it’s confirmed the Merseyside Derby will take place at Goodison, with… 3 hours ago

GregOK

Greg O'Keeffe The mayor endorsed it on @TheAthleticUK on Saturday & now it’s confirmed the Merseyside Derby will take place at Go… https://t.co/MkDN0ercUj 4 hours ago

PLZSoccer

PLZ Soccer (From 🏠) 'I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs’ home grounds, both the derby at Goodison and gam… https://t.co/qmnolDVVrO 2 days ago

XiangchengDing

Xiangcheng Ding丁相程 RT @fmtoday: The Reds can wrap up their first English title for 30 years with a victory over their city rivals. #FMTNews #Liverpool https:/… 3 days ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today The Reds can wrap up their first English title for 30 years with a victory over their city rivals. #FMTNews… https://t.co/vLq5Lki8tZ 3 days ago

thefield_in

The Field #PremierLeague If Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17, leaders Liverpool can wrap up their first English ti… https://t.co/UnXvQ3ZhjW 3 days ago