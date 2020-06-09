Global  

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police.

