Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:09s - Published
1 hour ago
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police.
Related news from verified sources
Based on an unsubstantiated report from One America News, President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted...
The Wrap - Published
23 hours ago Also reported by •
Mediaite
Donald Trump defended police officers caught on video pushing an elderly man to the ground amid...
Independent - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes
Gov. Andrew Cuomo went off on President Donald Trump for pushing a conspiracy theory that the...
Mediaite - Published
20 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources