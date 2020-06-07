Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RJD to celebrate Lalu's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
RJD to celebrate Lalu's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'

RJD to celebrate Lalu's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 10 said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' on June 11 by feeding the poor who have been hit the most due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'.

Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor.

We worry about the poor, unemployment and farmers while state government only worries about elections," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ArunKum30348447

Arun RT @ANI: Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed… 24 minutes ago

royalsyadavji

Er. Rakesh kumar RT @GetNewsd: .@RJDforIndia to celebrate Lalu Yadav’s birthday as ‘Garib Samman Diwas’ and feed poor #LaluPrasadYadav https://t.co/yWYna… 37 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

RJD leaders clang utensils in protest against Amit Shah’s virtual rally | Oneindia [Video]

RJD leaders clang utensils in protest against Amit Shah’s virtual rally | Oneindia

RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clanged utensils to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held on June 07. Following social distancing norms, leaders..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published