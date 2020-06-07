RJD to celebrate Lalu's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 10 said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' on June 11 by feeding the poor who have been hit the most due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'.

Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor.

We worry about the poor, unemployment and farmers while state government only worries about elections," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.