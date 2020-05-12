Mariah Carey Sings With The Cast Of 'Schitt's Creek'

"Schitt's Creek" had a very special guest star on Sunday.

The visitor joined the cast of the comedy show while they delivered a commencement video for the class of 2020.

In the video, the cast sang Mariah Carey's classic hit, "Hero", and was joined by Ms. Carey herself.

Dan Levy, who plays David Rose on the show, pretended to faint as she sang to him and the rest of the cast.

Fans of the show know Carey is a running theme on "Schitt's Creek and Carey is a big fan of the show herself.