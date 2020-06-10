Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazing Video Shows Drone Technology Helping Researchers Count Turtles On The Great Barrier Reef!
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Amazing Video Shows Drone Technology Helping Researchers Count Turtles On The Great Barrier Reef!

Amazing Video Shows Drone Technology Helping Researchers Count Turtles On The Great Barrier Reef!

Amazing drone technology has helped researchers count turtles on the Great Barrier Reef.

Researchers at Raine Island, the world’s largest green turtle rookery, have used a drone to conduct accurate population surveys.

Drone vision, captured in December 2019 as part of the Raine Island recovery project, showed up to 64,000 green turtles around the island waiting to come ashore and lay clutches of eggs.

Dr Andrew Dunstan from the Department of Environment and Science (DES) said researchers had been investigating different ways of conducting turtle population surveys.

“New scientific research published on Monday 8 June in PLOS one found that drones were found to be the most efficient survey method,” he explained.

Credit: Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Queensland Gov./Cover Images

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

DeanCOVERIMAGES

Dean Murray Amazing Video Shows Drone Technology Helping Researchers Count Turtles On The Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/GNSIi8UoX5 17 minutes ago

hawaiidas

Debbie Edwards RT @fox35orlando: INCREDIBLE! Researchers in Australia captured amazing aerial footage of endangered sea turtles near the Great Barrier Ree… 2 hours ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando INCREDIBLE! Researchers in Australia captured amazing aerial footage of endangered sea turtles near the Great Barri… https://t.co/Bh6ZATa0Oh 3 hours ago

amazing_4ever

7 IS FOREVER 💜 RT @CNN: Drone footage shows the largest remaining breeding ground for green turtles in the world. The video revealed up to 64,000 turtles… 12 hours ago

marijuannazz

anna 𓆙 WE ARE IN THE AGE OF AQUARIUS AND THERE ARE OVER 64,000 SEA TURTLES NESTING ALONG THE AUSTRALIAN COAST!!! A SIGN OF… https://t.co/P04lbViz9D 16 hours ago

1992nole

Nole 1992 RT @WFLAJulie: Amazing drone video shows 64,000 turtles nesting! https://t.co/PgGT06pgE4 https://t.co/t3ivMAGvbD 16 hours ago

WFLAJulie

Julie Phillips Amazing drone video shows 64,000 turtles nesting! https://t.co/PgGT06pgE4 https://t.co/t3ivMAGvbD 16 hours ago

amazing_swami

amazing_swami RT @nytimes: This drone footage shows a long line of voters waiting to cast ballots in Atlanta on Tuesday. Georgia election officials, poll… 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amazing drone video of 64,000 turtles nesting [Video]

Amazing drone video of 64,000 turtles nesting

Drones are helping scientists collect more accurate data on different endangered species like turtles. Jeremy Roth reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:45Published
Drone footage captures thousands of sea turtles nesting near Great Barrier Reef [Video]

Drone footage captures thousands of sea turtles nesting near Great Barrier Reef

Australian researchers film thousands of sea turtles nesting on Raine Island near the Great Barrier Reef.

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 01:43Published
Footage of Thousands of Sea Turtles Nesting on Australian Island Filmed by Drone [Video]

Footage of Thousands of Sea Turtles Nesting on Australian Island Filmed by Drone

Australian researchers used drones to capture footage on an island near the great barrier reef of thousands of sea turtles nesting. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:36Published