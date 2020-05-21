Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller

Controversial ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's “ethnic and racial prejudices” that were “counter to WarnerMedia’s values", and it will later return to the service with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its prejudices.

But it seems that fans of the film couldn't wait to watch it, as they turned to Amazon to buy themselves a physical copy of the movie!

So many people rushed to buy the film, that it rose to the number one spot on Amazon's 'Best Sellers' section for movies.