Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller

Blacklisted ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller

Controversial ‘Gone With The Wind’ becomes Amazon's number one bestseller The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's “ethnic and racial prejudices” that were “counter to WarnerMedia’s values", and it will later return to the service with a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its prejudices.

But it seems that fans of the film couldn't wait to watch it, as they turned to Amazon to buy themselves a physical copy of the movie!

So many people rushed to buy the film, that it rose to the number one spot on Amazon's 'Best Sellers' section for movies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

freedom_fine

Freedom’s Fine Line™️ RT @pattyjones5129: #FreedomsFineLine: “Yet there is neither virtue nor benefit in denial or self-censorship.” @marklevinshow “Rediscoverin… 3 minutes ago

DeplorableMom3

🇺🇸DeplorableMom007 RT @bush320: There's more than one way to burn a book. The rabid liberals are completely oblivious that THEY are the reincarnation of the… 8 minutes ago

upcyclealleykat

Cherie Buckingham They’ve been doing this since Trump but I believe it will be on grander scale, starting with the liberal Universiti… https://t.co/j6qwQbCado 11 minutes ago

rangyank

williams51 @HBO the first actor of color to win a oscar, can no longer been seen on hbo. they blacklisted gone with the wind 18 minutes ago

gersariel1

gersariel RT @KEEFERDOGGIE: GONE WITH THE WIND BLACKLISTED Nolte: HBO Max Blacklists ‘Gone With the Wind’ https://t.co/yLJXSvKbC2 24 minutes ago

KEEFERDOGGIE

Lovesdoggie⭐⭐⭐🐕✝️ GONE WITH THE WIND BLACKLISTED Nolte: HBO Max Blacklists ‘Gone With the Wind’ https://t.co/yLJXSvKbC2 25 minutes ago

drchrxis

DrChrxis @hbo Just blacklisted Gone With the Wind - in which Hattie Daniel became the first black actor or actress to win an Oscar. 1 hour ago

Hannah15679460

Hannah Lius RT @rey_atl: Now the Left wants the movie 'Gone With the Wind' blacklisted because it's "racist" and "glorifies the antebellum South." New… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Controversial 'Gone With The Wind' becomes Amazon's number one bestseller [Video]

Controversial 'Gone With The Wind' becomes Amazon's number one bestseller

The classic film was temporarily removed from the streaming platform HBO Max, due to it's "ethnic and racial prejudices"

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published
The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs [Video]

The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs

New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell talks about how a mother in the South of France and a haunting Chelsea mansion inspired her to write this creepy mystery.

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:49Published
Top 10 Iconic Movie Love Triangles [Video]

Top 10 Iconic Movie Love Triangles

Two’s company, by these movie love triangles prove that three’s a crowd. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable triple love entanglements in our favorite films.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:47Published