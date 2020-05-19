Tokyo 2020 boss say Games will be simplified

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendor," but will be simplified.

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday (June 10) that the 2021 Games will "not be done with grand splendor,'' and instead will be simplified.

The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government.

Muto spoke following a virtual presentation to the IOC Executive Board in Switzerland.

"We are the process of identifying over 200 areas where the simplification opportunities will exist.

We are in the process of identifying those items, what is possible and what isn't.

Going forward we will be looking at what possible opportunities we will see.

Therefore, we have not got to the level or stage where we have concrete ideas regarding what we can do to simplify the Games." In May, the IOC said they would be putting up to $650 million towards the re-organization of the Games.

The cost to the host country is still being analyzed.