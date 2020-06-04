He 'took over Los Angeles:' Colin Cowherd reacts to USC ending disassociation with Reggie Bush
After 10 years, USC can now officially end their disassociation with Reggie Bush.
Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction.
Dizzed.com He ‘took over Los Angeles:’ Colin Cowherd reacts to USC ending disassociation with Reggie Bush https://t.co/kRFehzrNXk 3 minutes ago
Colin Haskins ◌ Tzedek, Tzedek Tirdof RT @ira: Since she took office in 2012, Lacey hasn’t charged a single LAPD officer for a shooting despite over 400 people killed by law enf… 1 week ago
Jim Jackson on NBA return: 'It's not the perfect plan, but it's the plan that fits the narrative to get back'Jim Jackson joins Doug Gottlieb to discuss the NBA's return to play. Hear Jim's thoughts on the NBA's plan.
Doug Gottlieb lists the top 5 best NBA Finals matchupsOn today's Best for Last, Doug Gottlieb looks ahead to this year's NBA Finals. Hear which 5 matchups he thinks would be the best for this season.
Doug Gottlieb reacts to the NBA's proposal to return to playThe NBA will vote today on a proposal to return to play on July 31st in Orlando. Hear what Doug Gottlieb likes and doesn't like about the plan and if he thinks the NBA will be able to compete with..