Kangana Ranaut seeks PM Modi's intervention in killing of Kashmiri pandit sarpanch
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut broke her silence on Ajay Pandita, the sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag on June 8.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strict action in the matter.

Condemning the act, Kangana said, "Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to the state.

Their land should be rightfully handed over.

Justice should be served and Ajay Pandita's sacrifice should not go waste."Actress also called out for selective secularism of Indian cinema and other liberals.

Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say on J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandit's killing

Kangana Ranaut called out the secularism of Bollywood and urged PM Modi to take strict acton against...
DNA - Published



