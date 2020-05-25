MLS will make its return to play July 8

MLS season will kick off with tournament which sends winner to CONCACAF Champions Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION RETURN TO FULL TRAINING AS RESTART OF SEASON IS ANNOUNCED.

SHOWS: FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES.

(JUNE 8, 2020)(MLS-Broadcasters:MUST COURTESY MLS Digital: MUST COURTESY MLS) 1.

VARIOUS SHOTS OF NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION TRAINING 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION LEFT BACK ALEXANDER BUTTNER SAYING "It feels great.

Finally we can play football with each other again.

It was a long time we had to train for ourselves but finally we are back." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION DEFENDER HENRY KESSLER SAYING "For sure, for sure.

Safe.

Everyone's been tested and no one tested positive so that's really good news.

There was a blood test and the other one was a bit uncomfortable you have to stick something pretty far up your nose.

Those were the tests but it's good to have those done and make sure everyone's healthy." 4.

AERIAL SHOT OF NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION TRAINING STORY: Major League Soccer said on Tuesday (July 9) that it will restart the season after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak on July 8 with a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Many MLS clubs returned to full training this week including the New England Revolution in a new facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play." All 26 clubs will take part in what is being billed as the "MLS is Back Tournament" that will run until Aug.

11.

Group stage matches will count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Following the tournament, the MLS said it plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

(Production: Peter Bullock)