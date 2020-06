High demand for Plexiglass due to COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 1 hour ago High demand for Plexiglass due to COVID-19 COVID-19 turned out to be good business for a small Arizona company. More businesses are using Plexiglass sneeze guards and face shields - causing business to be up more than 200%. 0

MORE BUSINESSES ARE USING PLEXIGLASS SNEEZE GUARDS AND FACE SHIELDS THESE DAYS. THAT HAS "ACRYLIC DISPLAY SYSTEMS" IN TUCSON...WORKING HARD TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND. ACCORDING TO THE COMPNAY'S OWNER...BUSINESS IS UP MORE THAN 200 PERCENT. RIGHT NOW, THE BULK IS DOING THOSE SNEEZE GUARDS AND FACE SHIELDS...RESTAURANTS, RETAIL, NAIL SALONS, NURSES, DOCTORS, ANESTHESIOLOGISTS, SOME BANKS AND THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE. THE BUSINESS ALSO VOLUNTEERS TIME TO HELP MAKE DONATED FACE MASKS FOR HOSPITAL WORKERS.







As more businesses are allowed to open up, there is a high demand for Plexiglass. The Wall Street Journal says wait times for sheeting to make clear barriers is sometimes measured in months. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago