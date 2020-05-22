Global  

Signature Healthcare
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Signature Healthcare
ABC 36's Bobbi Mcswine reporting
The national guard.

Signature healthcare today releasing a statement saying it will cut 100 jobs from its louisville location.blaming the cuts on lack of support from governor beshear during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine joins us in the studio with more.

##### signature healthcare cites several safety obligations they say became financial burdens.such as p- p-e...which they say increased in price by more than 200 percent during the pandemic... additional facility cleaning.and increased pay for front line workers.

Signature healthcare also says kentucky did not approve much needed funding from the federal medical assisance percentage, or fmap, to supplement their medicaid expenses.

Secretary eirc freelander addressed this during the governor's briefing wednesday.saying every nursin home in the state has benfitted from public assistance.

"ever facility has benefitted from the fact that we have streamlined out eligibility process.

Every facility benefits from the fact that we are providing testing at no charge freelander also says nursing homes have benefitted from increased bed hold days...and increased daily rates for covid- positive patients.

Signature healthcare also says the state spent unnecessary money on a covid-19 field hospital that was never used.referring to the 400-bed facility built at nutter field house in april.and then taken down in may.

Beshear says that facility was a much needed back-up that was built as a precaution to ovrecrowding in hospitals.

Bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.



