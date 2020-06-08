NHC Healthcare Covid-19 cases

More people are testing positive for Covid-19 at a Rossville nursing home, but NHC says the situation is getting better.

More residents at a north georgia nursing home are testing positive for the coronavirus.

43 of them at n-h-c healthcare rossville now have covid-19.

That's up two more from monday.

Five of them are being treated at the hospital.

The rest are at the facility.

Two more employees have also tested positive.

One person at the facility has also died from the virus, but no new deaths were reported today.

N-h-c says they're following all c-d-c guidelines, and residents are improving.

"when we mass tested and we had everybody negative that's great for the people that are negative but you still got to monitor for symptoms and so you know, some of these people could have been in day who knows, not day one and so we may have some more people that show up positive later."

N-h-c says they're in frequent contact with the state and local health departments for the best way to care for, and protect their patients.