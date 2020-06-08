Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHC Healthcare Covid-19 cases
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
NHC Healthcare Covid-19 cases

NHC Healthcare Covid-19 cases

More people are testing positive for Covid-19 at a Rossville nursing home, but NHC says the situation is getting better.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More residents at a north georgia nursing home are testing positive for the coronavirus.

43 of them at n-h-c healthcare rossville now have covid-19.

That's up two more from monday.

Five of them are being treated at the hospital.

The rest are at the facility.

Two more employees have also tested positive.

One person at the facility has also died from the virus, but no new deaths were reported today.

N-h-c says they're following all c-d-c guidelines, and residents are improving.

"when we mass tested and we had everybody negative that's great for the people that are negative but you still got to monitor for symptoms and so you know, some of these people could have been in day who knows, not day one and so we may have some more people that show up positive later."

N-h-c says they're in frequent contact with the state and local health departments for the best way to care for, and protect their patients.





Tweets about this

GiftAngelUK

Gift Angel RT @HumanAppeal: As the healthcare system in Yemen deteriorates, The World Health Organisation (WHO) fears hundreds of people have died of… 7 minutes ago

AlterKule

Alter Kulé - UP Manila COVID WATCH: Latest number of cases and updates from UPM - Philippine General Hospital as of June 11, 2020. There… https://t.co/utEgxqPJyO 8 minutes ago

DominicMoore13

Dominic Moore RT @C_MillerUT: As the number of COVID cases increase in Utah, we all need to do our part to prevent the spread. Thanks Intermountain Heal… 13 minutes ago

haiku_high

high treason haiku American Taliban who is looking forward to June 19th? #RalliesOfTheUnwashed more please! #MAGA fear & inferiorit… https://t.co/dJT2kS6ybw 31 minutes ago

John48863347

Not You @SwithnMesson38 @IngrahamAngle Then u don’t follow the news and I am not talking about cnn. Of course it was made p… https://t.co/kAYVuqJSDa 31 minutes ago

CTZebra

US Healthcare Workers lost to Covid 19 RT @CTZebra: Texas added over 2400 Covid cases today and a third day of record breaking number of hospitalizations. How many healthcare wor… 33 minutes ago

HumanAppeal

Human Appeal As the healthcare system in Yemen deteriorates, The World Health Organisation (WHO) fears hundreds of people have d… https://t.co/ia03waa8DT 47 minutes ago

pcwares

A.J. Wilson RT @NebraskaMegan: Imagine if Omaha had someone in Congress standing up for them. Omaha has the most cases of COVID in the state. Record u… 58 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Yemen COVID-19: Fears cases and deaths are being underreported [Video]

Yemen COVID-19: Fears cases and deaths are being underreported

The WHO believes many more people in Yemen are affected by coronavirus than official reporting shows.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
Pakistan coronavirus: Concerns grow over use of low-quality masks [Video]

Pakistan coronavirus: Concerns grow over use of low-quality masks

In Pakistan’s poorer neighbourhoods, medically approved face-masks are a luxury many cannot afford.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published
Pakistan COVID-19 infections pass 100,000 [Video]

Pakistan COVID-19 infections pass 100,000

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Pakistan continues to rise after government rejects tougher lockdown measures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published