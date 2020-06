Honoring extraordinary volunteers

THE VOLUNTEERCENTER OF BROWNCOUNTY ISCELEBRATING PEOPLEWORKING TO HELP.IN TONIGHT'SREBOUND REPORT..NBC 26'S MATTJARCHOW SHOWSHOW THEORGANIZATION ISRECOGNIZING THATWORK TO MAKE APOSITIVE IMPACT INCHALLENGING TIMES.IT'S EVERYWHEREYOU LOOK..IT FUELS THEIMAGINATION..IT'S A CREATIVEEXPRESSION.JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"It's like putting words oncanvas."IT IS OF COURSE..ART.JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"It's a way for children towork out whatever istroubling them orwhatever they're happyabout in life."JAYNE BLACK ISPRESIDENT OFCREATIVE KIDS ROCK..AN ORGANIZATIONTHAT CELEBRATESTHE ART ANDCREATIVESTRENGTHS OFCHILDREN WITHDYSLEXIA.JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"Since the pandemic, Idecided that trying toreach kids with creativityand art is still reallyimportant, if not moreimportant."SO..SHE WENTVIRTUAL..AND HAS MADE ATREMENDOUS IMPACTIN THE PAST FEWMONTHS..THESE..ARE CARDSFOR THEELDERLY..MADE BYCHILDREN..JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"To bring smiles andvirtual hugs to peopleliving in assisted living."..THESE..ARE LUNCHBAGS..JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"For the kids receivingfree school lunches forHowe CommunityResource Center to packtheir lunches in."AND THESE..ARE JUSTA FEW EXAMPLES OFTHE VOLUNTEEREFFORTS HAPPENINGIN NORTHEASTWISCONSIN.MELISSA JAGODINSKI,VOLUNTEER CENTEROF BROWN COUNTY"It's heartwarming to saythe least.

It is absolutelyastonishing the time andeffort that people areputting in."STANDUP -THE VOLUNTEERCENTER OF BROWNCOUNTY WANTS TORECOGNIZE THATWORK..THE ORGANIZATIONHAS LAUNCHED THE'SEEDS OF HOPE'AWARDS..WHERE FIVEVOLUNTEERS WILLRECEIVE 200DOLLARS TO TODONATE TO A LOCALCAUSE OF THEIRCHOOSING.MELISSA JAGODINSKI,VOLUNTEER CENTEROF BROWN COUNTY"It's important for us tohighlight what it is thatthey're doing and to makesure that they are awarethat they are appreciated."BACK TO DOWNTOWNART..APPRECIATED FORALL THEY DO..TO BUILD ASTRONGERCOMMUNITY..JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"It's so important."IN THE MIDDLE OF APANDEMIC..JAYNE BLACK,CREATIVE KIDS ROCKPRESIDENT"Get out there and make adifference."MATT JARCHOW, NBC26.FOR MOREINFORMATION ABOUTHOW TO SUBMIT AVOLUNTEER FOR THE'SEEDS OF HOPE'AWARDS..JUST VISITOUR WEBSITE ATNBC-26-DOT-COM.STILL AHEAD HEREAT SIX..."I