'Respect for transgender people is imperative': Eddie Redmayne voices support for trans community
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Eddie Redmayne says it is "culturally imperative" to "respect transgender people", following a controversial comment by J.K.

Rowling, for which she was accused of being transphobic.

