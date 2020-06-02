|
|
|
|
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addresses police reforms in the city
|
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addresses police reforms in the city
Mayor Brown says the reforms are to advance racial equity and strengthen restorative policing in Buffalo.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A day after protects turned violent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city will enforce a curfew to...
bizjournals - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|