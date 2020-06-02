Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension.
The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style.
Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.