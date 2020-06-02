Global  

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension.

The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the resumption from lockdown in style.

Each of the world’s top five players will be at Colonial Country Club, with number one McIlroy starting in a mouth-watering group alongside second-placed Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka in what should provide a spectacle fit for the occasion.

