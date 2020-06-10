Global  

John Cena donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter
John Cena donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

John Cena donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Wrestler and actor John Cena announced that he has made a $1million dollar donation, following the death of George Floyd.

