Showers and Storms

Expect showers and somethunderstorms to continue toflare up as the front moveseast.

Guidance hasnút reallybeen picking up on thisactivity very well, much likethe convection overnight.

Muchof it had this current linefizzling out and not reallydoing much until later in themorning.

Not expectinganything severe at this pointuntil later this morning.

Thecold front will move eastthroughout the morning, whileinstability builds aftersunrise.

H━res guidanceflares up convectionalong/east of the ━95corridor before noon, movingit east into the earlyafternoon.

Marginal risk forsevere weather from SPCremains for roughly thatregion.

Damaging winds wouldbe the main threat with anystorms today.ThursdayScattered showers andthunderstorms before 8am, thenshowers likely and possibly athunderstorm between 8am and11am, then a chance of showersand thunderstorms after 11am.Some of the storms couldproduce gusty winds and heavyrain.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 84.

West wind 9 to13 mph, with gusts as high as21 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newrainfall amounts between aquarter and half of an inchpossible.

Thursday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 64.Northwest wind around 7 mph.FridaySunny, with a high near84.

Northwest wind around 7mph.

Friday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 61.West wind around 6 mphbecoming calm after midnight.SaturdayA slight chance ofshowers after 2pm.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 78.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Saturday NightA chance ofshowers after 2am.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 59.Chance of precipitation is30%.

SundayA chance ofshowers.

Partly sunny, with ahigh near 74.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayNightA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

MondayAchance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 74.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Monday NightA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 61.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

TuesdayAchance of showers.

Partlysunny, with a high near 77.Chance of precipitation is40%.

Tuesday NightA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 62.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.WednesdayA chance of showers.Mostly sunny, with a high near81.

