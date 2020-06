Covid: Rajasthan 'regulates' border; no entry or exit without govt pass

The Rajasthan government has decided to restrict entry into and exit from the state for a period of one week.

The government said that it was 'regulating' inter-state movement, and not 'sealing' the border.

Anyone seeking entry into the state would need a no-objection certificate from a DM or SP, and anyone seeking to leave would need a pass from the government.

Rajasthan has had over 11,000 Covid cases so far with over 250 deaths.

Watch the full video for more.