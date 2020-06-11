How David Beckham Became The World's Richest Footballer!

While winning the Premier League and Champions League with Manchester United, he became a media star away from the field, and was soon considered the most recognisable footballer in the world.

His groundbreaking approach to building a business empire based on his personal brand set a blueprint which has since been followed by Neymar, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and of course Cristiano Ronaldo, while his moves to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain saw his global audience grow by the millions.

With NBA legend Michael Jordan the only retired athlete earning more than him, the Beckham brand remains alive and well more than seven years since he hung up his boots.