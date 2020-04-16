Weekly Jobless Claims Point to a Still-Slammed Labor Market Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:25s - Published 45 minutes ago Weekly Jobless Claims Point to a Still-Slammed Labor Market Weekly first-time jobless claims are still clocking in in the millions as Americans continue to lose jobs at the hands of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but millions still unemployed Layoffs in the United States are abating, but millions who lost their jobs because of COVID-19...

Reuters - Published 2 hours ago











Tweets about this M()()N Weekly jobless claims Continuing claims 21 million That justifies 1000 point Surge the S&P 500 in 10 weeks 2 hours ago SquaredFinancial 1. Fed offers up gloomy outlook; Deflation now a worry? 2. Fears of a second coronavirus wave across the U.S. 3. We… https://t.co/RtqWScYBLv 3 hours ago