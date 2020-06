Study: 100,000 more deaths by September Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 40 minutes ago Study: 100,000 more deaths by September As the nation surpasses two million cases, there's a new warning from researchers. They say you can still leave your house, but remember to social distance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE'S A NEW WARNING FROMRESEARCHERS....THE HARVARD GLOBAL HEALTHINSTITUTE PREDICTS 100-THOUSANDMORE CORONAVIRUS-LINKED DEATHSIN THE U-S BY SEPTEMBER."I'M NOT TRYING TO SCARE PEOPLETO STAY HOME, WHAT I WANT ISPEOPLE TO WEAR MASKS, I WANTTHEM TO DO SOCIAL DISTANCING.""THE VIRUS HASN'T GONE AWAY,IT'S NOT LIKE WE'RE LOOKINGFOR THE SECOND WAVE.THE FIRST WAVE ISN'T GONE."...)JOHNSON AND JOHNSON IS EXPECTEDTO START HUMAN VACCINE TRIALSNEXT MONTH.THE COMPANY SAYS - IF THEVACCINE IS EFFECTIVE -- THEYPLAN ON SUPPLYING MORE THAN 1BILLION DOSES GLOBALLY THROUGHTHE COURSE OF NEXT YEAR.AFTER MANY SPENT UP TO SEVENHOURS WAITING TO CAST THEIR







