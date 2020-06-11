Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Could See 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths By September
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published
U.S. Could See 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths By September

U.S. Could See 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths By September

Health experts say the United States could potentially see 200,000 deaths due to the coronavirus by September.

According to Reuters, U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday as states continue to reopen, Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard’s Global Health Institute said that without drastic action, the number of U.S. deaths would climb.

“Even if we don’t have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to hit 200,000 deaths." Ashish Jha Total U.S. coronavirus-related deaths total 115,130, the most in the world.

Jha said the death toll is directly tied to the fact the U.S is the only country to reopen without getting coronavirus to a controlled level.

He said the deaths were not “something we have to be fated with” and could be prevented.

Experts recommend increased testing, contact tracing, strict social distancing, and widespread use of masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TODAYshowHealth

TODAY Health & Wellness Coronavirus deaths could reach 200,000 by early fall, Harvard doctor warns https://t.co/nZIK4VsXMe 12 seconds ago

joshgalka88

Joshua Galka RT @CurtisHouck: CNN's Wolf Blitzer is not a real journalist. He blamed governors for reopening too soon, causing coronavirus cases to go u… 51 seconds ago

Madesh08141976

Madesh RT @ndtv: Unreported #COVID19 deaths in Chennai could double the city's count https://t.co/z5m6EnA8Qr https://t.co/fQ7XSjcxf8 4 minutes ago

gregalach

Alistair McGregor 🐝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇰🇪 RT @lilgiggl3r: And it’s been announced today by professor Neil Ferguson that if the UK had gone into lockdown a WEEK earlier, the total nu… 5 minutes ago

HillarySi2016

#Biden2020 U.S. could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says #Trump ignores #coronavirus https://t.co/VgtPZ4XATr 5 minutes ago

Luoko4

Luoko RT @nypost: US could see 200,000 coronavirus deaths by September, experts say https://t.co/Gqk9qu8ouF https://t.co/w1qCFgeOEP 6 minutes ago

smithcaaron

BaaRamEwe RT @keithboykin: The U.S. may reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths by September. New Mexico, Utah and Arizona each saw its number of cases rise… 8 minutes ago

dacomebackkid34

kingbeezy♐️ RT @FOX59: The U.S. surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday night. Hospitalizations are rising in at least a dozen states… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing [Video]

Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing

Eli Lilly and Co have announced that they may have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 as early as September. According to Reuters, the company is currently testing two antibody..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Study: 100,000 more deaths by September [Video]

Study: 100,000 more deaths by September

As the nation surpasses two million cases, there's a new warning from researchers. They say you can still leave your house, but remember to social distance.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
NDMC's standing committee claims 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in national capital [Video]

NDMC's standing committee claims 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in national capital

The chairperson of North Delhi Municipal Corporation's standing committee, Jai Prakash claimed that till June 10 as many as 2,098 COVID-19 deaths, who were coronavirus positive, have been cremated or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published