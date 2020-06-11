U.S. Could See 200,000 Coronavirus Deaths By September

Health experts say the United States could potentially see 200,000 deaths due to the coronavirus by September.

According to Reuters, U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday as states continue to reopen, Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard’s Global Health Institute said that without drastic action, the number of U.S. deaths would climb.

“Even if we don’t have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to hit 200,000 deaths." Ashish Jha Total U.S. coronavirus-related deaths total 115,130, the most in the world.

Jha said the death toll is directly tied to the fact the U.S is the only country to reopen without getting coronavirus to a controlled level.

He said the deaths were not “something we have to be fated with” and could be prevented.

Experts recommend increased testing, contact tracing, strict social distancing, and widespread use of masks.