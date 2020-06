Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various ‘essential’ organisations Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 hours ago Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various ‘essential’ organisations Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various ‘essential’ organisations The 'Us' filmmaker and his Monkeypaw Production company will make payments to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight, and Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project. A statement shared on Monkeypaw's Twitter page read: A statement shared on Monkeypaw's Twitter page read: 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations



Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to organisations "essential" to the "health and lives of Black people". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published 6 hours ago