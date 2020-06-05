Copenhagen Amusement Park Reopens With Teddy Bears in Roller Coasters to Enforce Social Distancing!
After having to close for over two months to the covid-19 lockdown, Copenhagen’s Tivoli amusement reopened its doors with some added creative precautions.
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
