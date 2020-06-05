Global  

Copenhagen Amusement Park Reopens With Teddy Bears in Roller Coasters to Enforce Social Distancing!
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:43s - Published
After having to close for over two months to the covid-19 lockdown, Copenhagen’s Tivoli amusement reopened its doors with some added creative precautions.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

