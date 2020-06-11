Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police

Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police

Gov.

Charlie Baker said Thursday there needs to be more transparency and accountability around law enforcement in Massachusetts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TylerGellasch

Tyler Gellasch @Andrew___Baker @rgrdlaw Ahh, we definitely need the PPP data. But, frankly, we need all of it. We're getting *dece… https://t.co/Ewoex9ievC 3 days ago

from_ma

AnnFromMA RT @7News: Baker says there ‘needs to be more’ police transparency, accountability in Massachusetts https://t.co/P6uzGJBHau 5 days ago

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With Police - CBS Boston https://t.co/qkPkx1oTGk 5 days ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Baker says there ‘needs to be more’ police transparency, accountability in Massachusetts https://t.co/P6uzGJBHau 5 days ago

WBUR

WBUR @MassGovernor @Gr8BosFoodBank Baker answers a Q about pushback from police unions on a statewide police certificati… https://t.co/FomKa3r7Vo 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Baker calling for more transparency, accountability for police [Video]

Gov. Baker calling for more transparency, accountability for police

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called himself a big supporter of law enforcement, but he wants more accountability from police departments across the Commonwealth.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:40Published