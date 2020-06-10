Global  

Spectacular drone footage shows up to 64,000 turtles swimming off the coast of Australia
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Spectacular drone footage shows up to 64,000 turtles swimming off the coast of Australia

Spectacular drone footage shows up to 64,000 turtles swimming off the coast of Australia

Up to 64,000 green turtles were captured on drone footage swimming around Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

