J.K. Rowling's Battle

ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS RT @kathbIaise: the way that jk rowling decided to put out something so anti-trans in the middle of pride month while the world is trying t… 2 minutes ago

Marvin joanis, PE 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @ShawnG927: Today’s Left vs. Left battle comes from the magical world of Harry Potter!Author J.K. Rowling this week suggested that Trans… 20 minutes ago

Tim Tozer RT @MahyarTousi: This feminist battle just got interesting. Yasmin is now taking JK Rowling's side. Where is my popcorn? 26 minutes ago

Kate Read RT @Manaxium: Havin a bit of a breakdown after reading @jk_rowling’s essay. I don’t care how wealthy or secure she is, she is brave beyond… 41 minutes ago

theinternetworm @batpatronum @EyeEdinburgh @HighWyrd @ryanjohnbutcher @jk_rowling You have been less than kind yourself, and I can… https://t.co/hnWevu2wLd 1 hour ago