Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published 1 hour ago Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee Police have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland. Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend