Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.

