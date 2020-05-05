COVID-19 Deaths Expected to Drop
Before Sharp Increase in September According to an influential model cited
by the White House, daily deaths are
expected to decrease in June and July
while remaining stable throughout August.
Nearly 113,000 people have
died from COVID-19 in the
United States, according to
Johns Hopkins University.
The number is expected
to increase to a possible
range of 133,000 to 290,000
deaths by October 1.
Dr. Christopher Murray, via CNN The lack of a vaccine in conjunction with the
increasing number of public gatherings is
expected to contribute to the growing death toll.