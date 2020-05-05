COVID-19 Deaths Expected to Drop Before Sharp Increase in September

COVID-19 Deaths Expected to Drop Before Sharp Increase in September According to an influential model cited by the White House, daily deaths are expected to decrease in June and July while remaining stable throughout August.

Nearly 113,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number is expected to increase to a possible range of 133,000 to 290,000 deaths by October 1.

Dr. Christopher Murray, via CNN The lack of a vaccine in conjunction with the increasing number of public gatherings is expected to contribute to the growing death toll.