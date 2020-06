Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March

Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March The 1,861 point loss equates to 6.9 percent.

Reports of surging coronavirus cases in states that have reopened fueled the sell-off.

Dennis DeBusschere, Evercore ISI, via MSNBC Also contributing was Fed Chair Jerome Powell's grim economic forecast on Wednesday.

Dan Deming, KKM Financial, via MSNBC Dan Deming, KKM Financial, via MSNBC