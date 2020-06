Covid | 'Risk higher in urban areas': ICMR reveals sero-survey findings

The Indian Council of Medical Research revealed findings of its survey aimed at gauging the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country.

ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said that 0.73% of the population in the selected districts showed evidence of exposure to the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness.

He said that infection fatality rate was very low at 0.08%, but the results showed that a large part of the population was still susceptible.

Watch the full video for more.