People Stop Highway Traffic to Help Duck Family Cross the Road

Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Saint Petersburg, Russia Info from Licensor: "At one o'clock in the afternoon, I was driving towards the city along Pulkovo Highway.
Suddenly I saw a duck crossing the road with ducklings.
I had to stop in the middle lane with all the cars stopping right behind me.
I got out of the car and drove them to a dividing island.
A girl stopped to help me clap with her hands, and she began to drive them out onto the road, but I had to completely shut down the Pulkovo highway.
Finally, we saved this cute duck family."