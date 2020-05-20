People Stop Highway Traffic to Help Duck Family Cross the Road

Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Saint Petersburg, Russia Info from Licensor: "At one o'clock in the afternoon, I was driving towards the city along Pulkovo Highway.

Suddenly I saw a duck crossing the road with ducklings.

I had to stop in the middle lane with all the cars stopping right behind me.

I got out of the car and drove them to a dividing island.

A girl stopped to help me clap with her hands, and she began to drive them out onto the road, but I had to completely shut down the Pulkovo highway.

Finally, we saved this cute duck family."