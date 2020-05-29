How Businesses Are Using PPP Money

There are more changes coming to the paycheck protection program and now some local businesses wish they waited to apply.

In lauderdale county.

New at six -- there are more changes to the paycheck protection program.

Now -- some local businesses wish they waited to apply.

New rules make it easier to avoid having to pay anything back!

Waay-31s alexis scott found out how one local business is using the money it already received connor knapp, co-owner of piper & leaf "it's a little frustrating but we're still very blessed to be where we're at and we've been able to move forward with a lot of new projects because of it," connor knapp is the co-owner of piper and leaf.

He applied for the first round of loans through the paycheck protection program... and though it took a while for the money to come through... when it did hit..

It helped tremendously.

But the new flexbile paycheck protection program eases some of the restrictions.

Something knapp can't take advantage of.

Connor knapp, co-owner of piper & leaf "like if you're running a marathon and they say you have 4 hours to finish so we're working super hard to make that happen and then when they changed the rules and made it a lot easier but we were already aiming for that inital finish line," the flexible p-p-p law lowers the amount businesses must use as payroll from 75 to 60 percent.

They also have 24 weeks to spend the money instead of 8.

Knapp, and any other business already approved, cannot reapply or make changes to the current loan.

Knapp also knows piper and leaf is one of the lucky businesses approved.

"when we finally got the ppp we had a couple of hoops to jump through.

There's a lot of issues with first getting that put out there for the businesses to use.

But once we got it, it was a huge blessing because it allowed us to bring in everyone that we had to lay off originally back on to staff," already shot though the pandemic has caused piper and lead several losses... they've had many gains.

Such as being able to open a brand new space hopefully by the end of summer.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news thanks alexis.

We reached out to the small business adminsitration and they told us there could be additional changes in the future and are working to make the