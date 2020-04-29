These Areas Were Missed So Far by Government’s Small Business Loans
The government attempted to throw small businesses struggling at the start of the pandemic a lifeline, but the Paycheck Protection Program may have missed people who needed it most.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
$100 Billion In Forgivable Small Business Loans Still Available But Time To Apply Quickly Running OutMore than $100 billion in relief from the federal government is still available for small businesses, however, time to take advantage of these forgivable loans is quickly running out.
Small business owners want to know if Paycheck Protection Program loans will be forgivenAs more money flows from the Paycheck Protection Program and the government sets new guidelines, a lot of small business owners have unanswered questions. One of the biggest ones -- will the loan be..
How businesses on Hertel are helping each other surviveSeveral businesses on Hertel Ave are closed indefinitely. Many are waiting on loans from the government. Others are just waiting for a lifeline to help pay the bills. Help is now on the way.