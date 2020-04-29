Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These Areas Were Missed So Far by Government’s Small Business Loans
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published
These Areas Were Missed So Far by Government’s Small Business Loans

These Areas Were Missed So Far by Government’s Small Business Loans

The government attempted to throw small businesses struggling at the start of the pandemic a lifeline, but the Paycheck Protection Program may have missed people who needed it most.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Civil rights groups challenge loan rules on criminal records

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The Trump administration says a recent rule change allows small business...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Goldman Sachs Adds $250 Mln To Its Small Business Commitment

Goldman Sachs Group said it is committing an additional $250 million to fund the federal government's...
RTTNews - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

$100 Billion In Forgivable Small Business Loans Still Available But Time To Apply Quickly Running Out [Video]

$100 Billion In Forgivable Small Business Loans Still Available But Time To Apply Quickly Running Out

More than $100 billion in relief from the federal government is still available for small businesses, however, time to take advantage of these forgivable loans is quickly running out.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:54Published
Small business owners want to know if Paycheck Protection Program loans will be forgiven [Video]

Small business owners want to know if Paycheck Protection Program loans will be forgiven

As more money flows from the Paycheck Protection Program and the government sets new guidelines, a lot of small business owners have unanswered questions. One of the biggest ones -- will the loan be..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:05Published
How businesses on Hertel are helping each other survive [Video]

How businesses on Hertel are helping each other survive

Several businesses on Hertel Ave are closed indefinitely. Many are waiting on loans from the government. Others are just waiting for a lifeline to help pay the bills. Help is now on the way.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published