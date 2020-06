Pete Davidson and the Cast of The King of Staten Island Touch on the Tone of Judd Apatow's Dark Comedy

Pete Davidson strikes a more somber note in The King of Staten Island , which is loosely based on his own life and the loss of his firefighter father on 9/11.

The actor says he and director/producer Judd Apatow wanted to make the dark comedy as 'authentic and transparent as possible' to show a family dealing with tragedy and overcoming it.