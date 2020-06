Financial Focus for June 11, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:23s - Published 31 minutes ago Financial Focus for June 11, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WALL STREET...DOW DOWN 7% NASDAQ DOWN 5%SP500 DOWN 6%AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN 9% CAESARS DOWN 5%MGM DOWN 13%LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN 5% WYNNDOWN 9%RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN 9%IN TONIGHT'S "FINANCIALFOCUS"...J-C PENNEY'S SALESPLUNGED....AND....LOSSES SOARED....AHEAD OF IT'S BANKRUPTCYFILING.THE COMPANY FILED FORBANKRUPTCY PROTECTION LASTMONTH..... DURING THE PANDEMIC.J-C PENNEY HAS REPORTED PLANSTO CLOSE.....ROUGHLY -30- PERCENT OF ITSSTORES...-1- HUNDRED -54- STORESPERMANENTLY THIS SUMMER....ANOTHER -1- HUNDRED STORES.....BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR.PRELIMINARY FINANCIALRESULTS......FOR ITS FISCAL FIRST QUARTERSHOWED....SALES FELL....BY - 56- PERCENT.A NEW STUDY SHOWS.....THAT WORKING FROM HOME ISSAVING PEOPLE MONEY.....IN SOME AREAS... BUT...COSTING THEM MORE OVERALL.RESEARCHERS FOUND....WORKERS WERE SPENDING....-1- HUNDRED -8- DOLLARS MOREPER MONTH......THAN WHEN THEY WERE.....GOING INTO AN OFFICE.BUT....THEY WERE SPENDING MORE.....ON GROCERIES AND UTILITIES.DESPITE THE ADDED COSTS....-82- PERCENT OF PEOPLE SAY....THEY'D LIKE TO CONTINUE WORKINGFROM HOME..... AT LEAST.....TWO DAYS A WEEK.-35- PERCENT HOPED TO STAYREMOTE.... FULL TIME.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION



