UK to backtrack on plan to introduce full border checks with EU from January 1

The Government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from January 1 over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is anticipated to make an announcement on Friday over border operations for when Brexit fully comes into effect at the end of the transition period.

It comes as the UK economy contracted by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, as shops and factories closed and workers were sent home.