UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
GNA says multiple mass graves discovered in Tarhuna and other areas recently retaken from Khalifa Haftar's forces.

UN says at least eight mass graves have been reported found in Libya

UN says at least eight mass graves have been reported found in Libya (CNN)At least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in Libya, according to the United...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Libya: UN Expresses 'Horror' Over Reports of Mass Graves

[DW] Mass graves were reportedly discovered in the Libyan town of Tarhuna. Government troops recently...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle




