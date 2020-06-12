One News Page UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya: https://t.co/wypEBBbdIA #UnitedNations 3 seconds ago

Emad Matoug RT @FWehrey: UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves' discovery in Libya https://t.co/WMPfSE1RjE 3 minutes ago

The University of York Politics Society UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya @AJENews https://t.co/VpfTGZDrD5 46 minutes ago

Union Daily Observer UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya https://t.co/DkImhzVdXx 53 minutes ago

Eugen Brochier (former Def-Izit) RT @GorseFires: UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya @AJENews https://t.co/tiIvw4FsJo 58 minutes ago

GorseFires Collectif UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves in Libya @AJENews https://t.co/tiIvw4FsJo 1 hour ago

deego jumanjee THANKS TO.HILARY AND OBAMA...Al Jazeera English: UN expresses 'horror' at reported mass graves' discovery in Libya.… https://t.co/bZtn70aOs5 2 hours ago