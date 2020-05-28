Chinese man trains dog to dive and rescue people from lake

A man in southern China trained his dog to dive and rescue people from a lake.

The video, filmed in the city of Mianyang in Sichuan Province on June 11, shows a man named Lin Siwan using a water bucket and a dummy to train his dog in an artificial lake.

The three-year-old Labrador Retriever named Ba Tong can be seen diving into the water to get the water bucket, and bring it back to the shore.

She then dragged the dummy floating on the water to safety as well.

According to reports, Lin once heard a news story about a person who was drowning but all nearby people were afraid of jumping into the water to rescue the person.

So he came up with an idea to train his dog in case the tragedy happens again.

The intelligent dog has been in training for three years already.