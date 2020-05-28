Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese man trains dog to dive and rescue people from lake
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:49s - Published
Chinese man trains dog to dive and rescue people from lake
A man in southern China trained his dog to dive and rescue people from a lake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A man in southern China trained his dog to dive and rescue people from a lake.

The video, filmed in the city of Mianyang in Sichuan Province on June 11, shows a man named Lin Siwan using a water bucket and a dummy to train his dog in an artificial lake.

The three-year-old Labrador Retriever named Ba Tong can be seen diving into the water to get the water bucket, and bring it back to the shore.

She then dragged the dummy floating on the water to safety as well.

According to reports, Lin once heard a news story about a person who was drowning but all nearby people were afraid of jumping into the water to rescue the person.

So he came up with an idea to train his dog in case the tragedy happens again.

The intelligent dog has been in training for three years already.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man Smashes Car Window to Rescue Trapped Dog [Video]

Man Smashes Car Window to Rescue Trapped Dog

SWANSEA, WALES — A video has emerged of a man smashing his way into a car to rescue a dog at a supermarket car park on a scorching hot day. The clip was captured by 29-year-old Zoey Thronton, who..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:09Published
Black panther caught in snare at vegetable farm until rescue by forest officials in Sri Lanka [Video]

Black panther caught in snare at vegetable farm until rescue by forest officials in Sri Lanka

Forest officials have rescued an eight-year-old male black panther which was injured after being trapped in a snare in Sri Lanka. The incident took place at Lakshapana Estate in Nallathanniya on May..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 11:35Published
Chinese man climbs three floors barehanded to rescue toddler hanging from window [Video]

Chinese man climbs three floors barehanded to rescue toddler hanging from window

A heroic man climbed barehanded onto the second floor of a building to rescue a three-year-old boy hanging from a window ledge in southern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published