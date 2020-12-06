Get Fit Friday 06/12/20 - Indoor Cycling

The ladies of the Fitness Factor introduce us to one of their favorite groups classes, Indoor Cycling.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers and i'm joined here with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: we're at the fitness factor and today we are talking about one of our favorite group x classes and it's called indoor cycling.

Whitney brown: right, indoor cycling is where you have a group of people led by an instructor and you're all on a stationary bike, a bike that's not going anywhere, that you can control how fast you're pedaling and how hard it is to pedal through resistance.

It's a great way to get a cardio workout in and it's in a really fun setting.

Beth jeffers: what's so great about it is that you control the resistance and, like whitney said, usually most of spin classes are in a dark setting with some lighting.

So it makes it a real fun atmosphere.

Whitney brown: sure, you've got music to ride along to and your teacher will design your classes, so you basically just show up and you've got a cardio workout planned for you.

It's really fun, and it's great for beginners too, because, like beth said, you control your resistance, you control how fast you're pedaling, you control everything about this workout.

You can go with the instructor, or you can sit on the bike and just get a good feel for it.

Beth jeffers: you do have to get used to it.

If you've never done one... we have a seat cover that we put on the... the saddle's not super comfortable at the beginning, i'm being honest.

But you do get used to it and we have a saddle that you can put over a cover your seat to make it more comfortable.

A good instructor will give you the guidelines so that you get a good fit on your bike and you have the best ride of your life.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Beth jeffers: but, like whitney said, it's so fun and there's an instructor, it's you can just relax and work hard.

We use our myzone heart rate charts and we use a lot of heart rate monitors.

Whitney brown: it's a pretty fun workout.

You can also use rate of perceived exertion, how you're feeling at that moment, if you don't have a heart rate monitor.

If you're someone that really likes to cycle outdoors, this is a great alternative if the weather's bad or something's going on and maybe you just want to take a break from outdoor riding.

Whitney brown: it is different.

The setup is different and the feel is a little different, but it's still good to get in that same position.

Sometimes outdoor cyclists will like to come into the classes just to get a different feel.

Beth jeffers: right.

One thing of course there's no weather involved, which is good, and you can say cool.

Another thing to note is, like i notice, is that it's a great class for you guys out there.

It is a class that we have a lot of guys in for sure at the fitness factor.

We have a mix of men and women.

Beth jeffers: put that on your list of things to do.

You can come in even if you want to come to the fitness factor and try a class for free.

We do that.

There's, i think a lot of places in our area that offer cycle.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

Beth jeffers: so, put that on your list of things to do this week.

Give it a try.

We'll see you next week on get fit friday.

