Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charles joins tributes to soldiers caught up in ‘forgotten Dunkirk’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Charles joins tributes to soldiers caught up in ‘forgotten Dunkirk’

Charles joins tributes to soldiers caught up in ‘forgotten Dunkirk

The Queen’s piper has led commemorations involving more than 500 players in a tribute to thousands of Scots killed or captured during “the forgotten Dunkirk” 80 years ago.

The Second World War battle led to 10,000 mainly Scottish soldiers from the 51st Highland Division being captured at St Valery-en-Caux in France on June 12 1940.

They continued the fight on the continent in support of the French after the Dunkirk evacuations had been completed, and a flotilla of ships sent to rescue the troops was unable to reach them due to fog and the proximity of German artillery above the town.

Pipers from across the world took to their doorsteps at 10am on Friday to perform Heroes Of St Valery, composed by Donald MacLean, who was captured at St Valery and spent four years as a prisoner of war.

Pipe major Richard Grisdale, piper to the Queen, played the tribute at Windsor Castle, while the Prince of Wales took the salute from a piper at his Scottish home of Birkhall.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, said: “On 12 June 1940, after a gallant stand, the 51st Highland Division with supporting arms and services, including elements from English regiments, was forced to surrender to the German army at St Valery-en-Caux on the Normandy coast of France."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Charles to join tributes to soldiers caught up in ‘forgotten Dunkirk’

The Prince of Wales is to join commemorations led by pipers playing a tribute to thousands of Scots...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this

neiledinburgh

Neil McLennan FRSA RT @David_A_McCann: Prince Charles Joins Tributes To Soldiers From 'Forgotten Dunkirk' #StValery80 https://t.co/tlx0NqttJs 18 hours ago

David_A_McCann

David Sivills-McCann Prince Charles Joins Tributes To Soldiers From 'Forgotten Dunkirk' #StValery80 https://t.co/tlx0NqttJs 21 hours ago