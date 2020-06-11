Destruction AllStars announcement trailer for PS5

Playstation 5 was recently revealed and so were some games.

Among the reveals was the Sony developed Destruction AllStars.

It's a vehicle-based combat game that requires timing, tactics, and skill to cause as much damage as possible to your opponents' vehicles.

This colorful demolition derby kind of looks like Fornite meets Twisted Metal meets Rocket League.

Other details are scarce, including a release date.

But it is being developed by one of Sony's studios, so it will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.